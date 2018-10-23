Criminal Assets Bureau
Criminal Assets Bureau arrest man in Dundalk this morning
Man was taken to Dundalk Garda Station
The Criminal Assets Bureau have made an arrest this morning in relation to an offence under Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010.
The man (late 30s) was arrested early this morning and was taken to Dundalk Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4, of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Investigations are ongoing.
