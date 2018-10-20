Louth TD Gerry Adams demands Authentic Food Company provide proper redundancy for workers

Sinn Féin TD Gerry Adams has voiced his concerns over the closure of The Authentic Food Company factory in Dundalk yesterday.

Deputy Adams said:

“It is extremely bad news for the 180 staff at The Authentic Food Company that operations are to cease at the Dundalk facility.

“It is also worrying that the company has stated that the Dundalk branch of the company is being placed in administration.

“I first wrote to the company on 21st September, asking them to clarify their future intentions following representations to my office from concerned staff.

“The company did not respond to my email nor to correspondence from local Sinn Féin councillors Ruairí Ó Murchú and Anne Campbell who have spoken with workers numerous times.

“These staff have been treated deplorably. They have been in limbo for the past month with no communication from the company.

“I have contacted Nik Basran, Managing Director, again today and asked that he meet with staff and offer them terms which reflect their commitment over many years.

“I understand that The Authentic Food Company is a profitable business. It should now offer optimum redundancy terms to its workforce in Dundalk.

“I have also contacted the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys to request her immediate intervention in this matter.”