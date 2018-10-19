Four week road closure in Omeath

Chapel Hill in Omeath will close to vehicular traffic to facilitate a new watermain from Monday November 5th to Friday December 14th.

The extent of the road closure will be in two separate sections:

Section 1 - will be from R173 at Howe's Bar south to the next crossroads.

Section 2 - will be from the R173 at the filling station south to the next crossroads.

The period of road closure will be four weeks during the six week period from Monday November 5th to Friday December 14th.

Local access will be maintained at all times.