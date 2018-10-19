Progress on new 50-bed Ardee hospital expansion project

Local TD Fergus O'Dowd has welcomed progress on the long awaited expansion project of St Joseph's Hospital for older people in Ardee.

O'Dowd said: "A design team has recently been engaged by the HSE and a planning application is due in Q3 in 2019.

O'Dowd received the update from the Head of Estate Management in the HSE, Jim Curran, who outlined that the expansion will include 50 en suite bedrooms over two separate 25 bed residential household units, the units will follow the "Household Model" of care which encourages independence whilst providing a homely environment.

"The design will be state of the art and will include a reflection room, hairdresser room, clinical treatment room and family overnight accommodation. This project will be vitally important to provide the care and capacity required for high dependency residents. The care of our elderly is and will continue to be top of my priorities as a member of government."

"Cllr Minogue and I will be continuing to press our government colleagues to ensure that this project receives top priority in Mid Louth.

Cllr Minogue added "This is really positive news for Ardee and it's hinterland, the St Joseph's Hospital provides vital care to older people with high dependency needs in our community. I would like to say a big thank you to the staff in the hospital who provide such wonderful care to residents. This expansion will give everyone a big boost and double the current bed capacity which is excellent news."