Dundalk business to feature at Ideal Homes Show next week

Architectural Spaces, an interior design company based in Creative Spark in Dundalk has been successful in securing a Roomset in the Colourtrend Interior Design Forum at the permanent tsb Ideal Home Show next weekend.

The Ideal Home Show runs in the RDS next bank holiday weekend, from 26-29 October.

Architectural Spaces has been fortunate enough to secure stand (M11), which is located at the front entrance and is the first stand that the public will see when entering the show.

The company say they are very excited to reveal their bespoke in-house designed curved sofa and brass armchair at the show next week.

It is made by Dean Unique Fit Out and Designers Guild fabric.

Architectural Spaces is led by Gráinne O’Neill and along with her team of designers, have designed and worked on many prestigious residential and commercial projects, specializing in private homes and renowned establishments.

To find our more about the company visit: http://architecturalspaces.com/