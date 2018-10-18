Carrickmacross woman to appear on Winning Streak for third time

Carrickmacross woman Rose Anne Shankey will become the first player to appear on the National Lottery's Winning Streak three times, when she appears on the show this weekend.

As has been reported by Breaking News this morning, the 83 year-old shoeshop owner has already won €110,000 on her two previous appearances on the show.

When she appeared on the show in December 2013 she spun the Grand Prize Wheel to win €91,400.

In 2008 she won €20,000 when she appeared on the show presented by Derek Mooney.

Rose Anne has been running her family business Shankey’s Shoe Shop on O’Neill Street for the past 43 years.