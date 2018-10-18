PHOTOS: 'One of Dundalk's finest residences' on the market

'Rushfield', Mount Avenue, Dundalk, Co. Louth - €600,000

Local property agents Sherry FitzGerald Carroll are bringing to the market what they describe as "one of Dundalk's finest residences" at 'Rushfield' on Mount Avenue.

"This superior elegant home has a charm and generosity of scale that is impressive yet extremely welcoming," they add.

"Situated in a premier, leafy residential location tucked away from the hustle and bustle and yet only minutes from Dundalk town centre, train station, Dublin/Belfast M1 motorway and a full array of amenities.

"Standing amidst extensive landscaped gardens with a profusion of mature trees and shrubs, this truly inviting home has more to offer than meets the eye with rooms of generous proportions. Expertly created by award winning garden designer Jane McCorkell, every corner of this magnificent garden has been lovingly cared for with such pride by the current owners.

"The spacious and versatile accommodation comprises of three elegant reception rooms including, living room boasting solid wood floors, feature fire places with open fire, generous full wall glazing to encapsulate the stunning views of the landscaped gardens beyond.

"Contemporary designer Scavolini kitchen with top of the range appliances further enhance the light filled open plan spaces including dining area, reception area with marble fireplace leading to a beautiful sun room where the view over the sun drenched landscaped garden generates a sense of timeless repose enveloping every sense.

"Four generous double bedrooms with master ensuite and stylish family bathroom together with a host of enhancing features make this superb property stand out as one of Dundalk' s finest residences that must be viewed."