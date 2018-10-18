Would people in Louth like a time capsule in 2021 Census form?

Would you use a Time Capsule if it is in the 2021 census form? This is a question on the Census Pilot Survey which is currently underway in Louth.

By a Time Capsule, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) means a space to write a message that would be seen in 100 years by future generations. The Time Capsule question is worded as follows on the pilot form;

Time Capsule:

As part of Census 2021, the CSO is considering using the space below to allow people to record a voluntary message of their choosing. Under Sections 32,33 and 34 of the Statistics Act 1993, there is a legal guarantee that this message would not be released for 100 years. After 100 years this message would be available to the public.

Do you think you would use the Time Capsule in 2021? Answer Yes or No.

The Census Pilot Survey is currently almost at the end of the field campaign phase in Louth, forms will be collected until October 23rd.

Enumerators have visited over 2,000 homes across the county in the last few weeks.

If they called and missed or were unable to reach householders it is not too late to fill out and return the Census Pilot Survey form to the enumerator or send it by freepost to Central Statistics Office, PO Box 2016, Freepost 4726, Swords, Co Dublin. The CSO say they are very grateful to the people who have already returned their forms.

Census Pilot Survey is a small scale ‘mini’ census taking place in Louth. Six other counties around the country are also involved, Cork, Dublin, Galway, Tipperary, Offaly and Wicklow amounting to 15,000 homes in total.

This is the first pilot survey since 2009 and new questions such as childcare, homeworking, renewable energy, smoking, smoke alarms, volunteering and citizenship are among the topics being trialled. More information is available on censuspilot.ie or call the CSO on 1850 201 604.

In Louth the areas include parts of Ardee, Castletown area of Dundalk, Glenwood area of Dundalk, Stameen area of Drogheda and an area north of Drogheda which takes in townlands Ballymakenny to Yellowbatter.