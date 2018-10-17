Researcher seeks help in locating relatives of rector born in Louth in 1820

A researcher has contacted the Dundalk Democrat, seeking the assistance of people from Louth in locating relatives of an individual who was born in Louth in the 1820's for a research project to be submitted to a university history department.

Lorraine McCarthy seeks to locate persons related to, Rev Robert Harris, born in County Louth circa 1820 for her research project on the history of the Glebe in Co. Clare.

Rev Robert Harris was the son of a tax collector. He was rector of St. Mary's Church of Ireland Church, Clarecastle, County Clare from, 1851-1884.

He married Frances,second daughter of Rev. George St. George of Tully, Co. Roscommon. They had one daughter born in 1847 and a son, Richard, who was a captain in the army.

Rev Harris died in 1884. The Church of Ireland sold the Glebe in 1885.

If you have any information regarding persons related to or are related to Rev Harris, please contact Lorraine at 086 3734511 or email lormcc8@gmail.com

