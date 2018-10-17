REVEALED: Louth had lowest number of library visits per head of population in 2017

Louth libraries had the lowest number of visits per head of population in the county (based on 2016 Census) last year, according to the Local Authority Performance Indicator Report for 2017, that was released last month.

There was 1.94 visits to libraries per head of population in the county last year. The highest was in Cork City, with 6.01 visits, followed by Longford with 5.54 visits.

While the Louth figure is low, it is an increase on its 2016 outturn of 1.84 visits per head of population.

243,060 items were issued to borrowers in Louth in 2017. The average number of items in the country was 464,008.

In addition to books, magazines, CDs and DVDs issued to borrowers, the figures include items accessed online through services such as ProQuest, Mango Languages, E-Books, EAudio Books, etc. and magazine reports downloaded to an app or read on a web

browser.

The cost per capita of operating a library service in the county last year was €21.55. The average cost for the country was €31.00.