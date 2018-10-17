New deal for Dundalk FC star John Mountney

Dundalk FC have announced this afternoon that John Mountney has signed a new two year contract extension with the Carrick Road club.

Along with Chris Shields, Mountney is the joint longest serving player at the club, joining in 2012.

Speaking to dundalkfc.com on his new contract, Mountney, said:

” I was delighted to be offered a new contract at Dundalk and I am really happy to sign it. I’ve been here for 7 years so far and this new contract will bring me to up to 9 years. I have been blessed to be part of such a good team an amazing club for the past 7 years and I am really looking forward to being here for another couple of years to come.”