Man arrested in Dundalk after being found on roof of house

A man was arrested in Dundalk last night after being found on the roof of a house in the early hours of the morning.

As was reported by LMFM news this morning, the man was discovered when Gardaí responded to reports of an intruder at a property on the Castletown Road in Dundalk, shortly after 2 am.

Fire and rescue services were required to get the man, who is in his thirties, down safely from the roof.

The man was taken to Dundalk Garda Station and is expected to appear in court today.