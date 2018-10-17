Major new plans submitted for Bush Post Primary School

LMETB, on behalf of Bush Post Primary School in Riverstown, Dundalk, have submitted extensive plans to Louth County Council for a major two-storey extension to the existing school.

The development will see the partial demolition of the existing school and the construction of a new two storey extension which will include Home Economics, Science, Art and general classrooms along with a Special Needs Unit, offices, toilets and ancillary stores.

The proposed new development plans will see modifications to the boundary of the school too, with an increase in the size of the main entrance to the school and an increase in the number of new staff parking places also. The existing bus set-down area will also be revamped.