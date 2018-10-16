JOB ALERT: Blackstone Motors recruiting for new Dundalk dealership

VACANCIES: Blackstone Motors are now recruiting for their new Dundalk dealership

Blackstone Motors will open for business in Dundalk over the coming months with a state-of-the-art Renault & Dacia motor dealership.

We now need to recruit for the following positions:

Motor Vehicle Sales Consultant - no experience necessary – Dundalk & Drogheda Branches.

We have a vacancy for 3 Vehicle Sales Consultants selling the full range of Renault & Dacia vehicles. We provide full training and support to enable the right candidates to develop into high performing Sales Consultants.

A desire to be the best will help. This is a good opportunity to join one of the most proactive Motor Dealerships in Ireland. A fully expended company car and mobile phone will be provided. This position offers a positive working environment with a basic salary and strong commission structure.



Receptionist/Administrator - no experience necessary – Dundalk Branch.

We have a vacancy for a Sales & Aftersales Receptionist. We are interested in a candidate that can effectively manage all in-coming calls to the dealership for sales and after-sales. An individual who understands accounts inputting, word and excel and has an excellent phone manner. No previous experience is needed as full training will be given.



Parts Operator - previous experience necessary – Dundalk Branch.

This position requires an individual with a good mechanical understanding and good communication skills. The right candidate must have good computer skills and a full clean driving license. Previous experience in a similar role is required. If you feel you have the skills to work in a busy environment giving the highest level of customer service then we would love to hear from you.



Service Advisor - no experience necessary – Dundalk Branch.

We have an opening for a Service Advisor to join our busy team. Duties include dealing with service customers on a one to one basis, managing workshop loading and ensuring our customers receive the best Aftersales Service Possible. This position requires an individual who has excellent communication skills, has a pleasant personality and is able to operate efficiently under pressure.



Qualified Motor Mechanic / Technician - must be fully qualified – Dundalk & Drogheda Branches.

We are seeking an experienced Motor Mechanic/Technician to join our award-winning Aftersales Team. Experience in advanced mechanical repairs is required. Individuals must have their own tools. Work wear will be provided. Excellent working conditions and environment with a good basic salary and bonus structure is available to the right candidate.



Apprentice Mechanic - no experience necessary – Dundalk Branch.

The ideal candidate must hold a full clean drivers licence, be highly motivated, have strong organisational skills and be eager to learn. This is a great opportunity to work closely with our highly qualified Mechanics & Technicians while further developing your skills. Excellent working conditions and environment with a good basic salary is available to the right candidate. Workwear will be provided.

To make an application for one of the vacant positions send your CV and a cover letter to careers@blackstonemotors.ie (please note: no walk-ins or Agency contact)