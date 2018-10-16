JOB ALERT: Night shift production group leaders wanted in Carrickmacross

Vacancies: Night shift production group leaders at Kerry Foods in Carrickmacross

At the site we create and manufacture millions of frozen ready meals every week for a number of high street retailers, these include Chinese, Thai and Italian meals and also includes well-known brands such as Sharwoods.

The highly automated site employs over 500 people who support one of the most successful sites in the group. So to help, we are in need of a number of night shift Group Leaders to support the production of these delicious products.

As part of your role you will act as the lead for your team which includes managing performance and development, this will also include labour availability against plan.

You will also be able to create and implement induction and training for current and new team members. You will be part of ongoing projects teams to continuously improve processes on site.

You will have experience of leading people within a manufacturing environment and someone who wants to get the job done but do it better every day. You will be used to working within a lean environment and understand how to use problem solving techniques. You are resilient and confident and relish the opportunity to show not what you can achieve but what your team can achieve too.

Whats in it for you?

A competitive salary and pension package, a solid development structure and opportunity to progress. Working with one of the key sites in the business where many of our successful leaders today found their roots.

Does this sounds Interesting to you? Then we would love you to apply!

To apply please send your latest cv and any relevant details to kerryfoods.recruitment@kerryfoods.co.uk

In the subject heading enter, Application - Group Leader/Carrickmacross