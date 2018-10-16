Community groups in Louth facing massive cuts of over €1 million

Community groups across County Louth could be facing massive funding cuts of €1 million, according to Louth CEO Joan Martin.

Speaking at this month's Council meeting on Monday, Ms Martin said that in order to balance the books, she would be looking for cuts in the Council's discretionary budget, which the Chief Executive says is “all that is left to make cuts in.”

The discretionary budget covers community related affairs including, Tidy Towns, libraries, festivals, grants and more.

“I anticipate making cuts of one million plus over the coming week, unless I can think of a way in raising more money,” Ms Martin told those present at the meeting.

The Council members were earlier informed at the meeting that that there was already a “big black hole sitting out there for next year”, in relation to next year's budget.

This is a result of around half a million euro being allocated to emergency repairs to the council's housing stock.

The Chief Executive told the meeting that money had to be sourced from somewhere, and that taking it from internal capital receipts was “the option we had to take.”

Members heard at the meeting that the funds were being made available for repairs under three categories: emergency, urgent and routine.

Director of Services Joe McGuinness said that he had signed off on 108 repairs to date.

Of the 108, 70 were in Drogheda, 20 in Dundalk and the remaining 18 were across the county.

The repairs selected all fell under the emergency category.

Council members had asked at the meeting what the procedure was for selecting which houses would see emergency repairs, and how any available money was being allocated.

Cllr Anne Campbell informed the meeting that she had people coming to her looking for help.

“I have a couple in Dundalk where the wife is going to Louth County Hospital four times a day because of a blood condition she has and other medical problems.

“ She hasn't had heat in her house for almost three weeks.”

Members were informed that maintenance would be reviewed to ensure the council was getting best value for money.