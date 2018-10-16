Dundalk woman said cannabis growing at home 'merely an experiment'

A mother of eight who admitting growing cannabis in her home in the town, had told her solicitor it was 'merely an experiment', Dundalk district court was told last week.

Judge John Coughlan heard that evidence of cultivation was found in a fish tank on July fifth last year after the home of Catherine Nugent (39) was searched under warrant at Doolargy Avenue.

Forty euro worth of cannabis was also recovered.

The defendant - who had no previous convictions, had her case adjourned to November seventh so a Probation report could be prepared.