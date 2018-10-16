St Mary's College Dundalk launch investigation into social media video

An investigation has been launched in St Mary's College Dundalk after a video was posted on social media purporting to show a young person snorting a white substance.

The Irish Sun has reported the story today, saying that the clip seemed to have been recorded in a class room.

The paper contacted the school principal, Alan Craven, who said that the incident was being dealt with.

In Principal Craven's response to the Irish Sun, he says, "We have issued a re-assurance to all parents that this matter is being dealt with appropriately and in line with recognised procedures.

"St Mary's College will be making no further statement in relation to this matter at this point in time."