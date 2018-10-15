Dundalk improves performance in litter survey

Dundalk has been deemed as "Clean to European Norms" in the the summer survey of litter levels by Irish Business Against Litter(IBAL).

The latest survey found that while Ireland’s towns and city centres are clean, disadvantaged areas of our cities are suffering increasing levels of litter.

The report for Dundalk stated:

“Another improved performance from Dundalk - there were six top ranking sites Particularly good sites included Dundalk Grammar School, Dunnes Stores Car Park, Dundalk Recycle Centre and Dundalk Town Centre – the streetscape here was particularly fresh in appearance and it was pristine throughout.

"Dundalk Institute of Technology was moderately littered– purely because of the prevalence of cigarette butts – if these were addressed it would be a top ranking site.

"Cigarette butts have been an issue at Dundalk IT in previous surveys. A former garage site on the road from Dublin presented poorly and was by far the most heavily littered site surveyed.”

Set up in 1996, Irish Business Against Litter is an alliance of companies sharing a belief that continued economic prosperity - notably in the areas of tourism, food and direct foreign investment - is contingent on a clean, litter-free environment.

As part of the IBAL Anti-Litter League, An Taisce monitors towns independently and in accordance with international grading standards.