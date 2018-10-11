Student in Ó Fiaich College Dundalk a winner in ESB Networks National Safety Challenge

A student from Ó Fiaich college in Dundalk has emerged victorious at the inaugural ESB Networks National Safety Challenge.

In the Construction category, Joshua Vallely of Ó Fiaich College Dundalk was awarded National Winner at second level for his innovation, Safety Information Management.

His project, an app for Safety Information Management, would provide construction workers with the safety information specific to the devise that they would use.

Joshua was presented with prizes to the value of €1,000.

The National Safety Challenge is open to all students at second level, but is being targeted at students in the following categories:

Construction students at second level

Agriculture students at second level

ESB Networks has announced the launch of the second year of the National Safety Challenge.

They are again encouraging second students studying agriculture and construction/engineering to develop their own innovative safety idea for farming or construction activity and to demonstrate how they would implement this.

The closing date for the next challenge is Friday, November 16, 2018.

Prizes:

2 National Finalists in two categories will receive a €200 in voucher each

1 overall National Winner in each category will receive a €1,000 in vouchers (an additional €800 in vouchers plus the €200 voucher, bringing the total prize fund to a total of €1,000 in vouchers)

The teacher of the National Winner in both 2nd level categories will receive a prize of a €200 voucher.

Winners will be featured in Irish Building Magazine and the Irish Famers Journal, subject to editorial limitations

Entries can be sent by post or email to:

Postal Address: ESB Networks Safety, C/O Real Nation, 24-25 Arran Quay, Dublin 7, D07 W620

Email: ESBNetworksSafety@realnation.ie



