Castleblayney selected in initiative to encourage families to live in town centres

Castleblayney is one of six rural towns in Ireland selected to take part in an initiative to encourage families to return to living in rural town centres, it has been announced today.

As has been reported by RTE today, 'Blayney is one of the pilot towns to receive €100,000 as part of the initiative.

The pilot scheme is to be introduced as part of Budget 2019, it will be up to each of the towns selected to decide how the €100,000 will be used.

The other towns selected for the pilot scheme are: Boyle, Co Roscommon; Callan, Co Kilkenny; Ballinrobe, Co Mayo; Banagher Co Offaly; and Cappoquin in Co Waterford.

The scheme is being funded as part of the Government’s €1bn Rural Regeneration Fund.