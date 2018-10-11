Louth Garda Tony Golden is commemorated on third anniversary

Garda Tony Golden has been commemorated today by his colleagues in the Garda Representative Association, on the third anniversary of his tragic death.

Garda Golden, originally from Ballina, Co Mayo was attached to the Omeath Garda Station and had lived in County Louth for six years before his untimely death on October 11, 2015.

He died of multiple gunshot wounds and was fatally wounded, when he was shot in the back by Adrian Crevan Mackin.

Garda Golden had accompanied Siobhan Phillips to collect her belongings from the home she had shared with the gunman Adrian Crevan Mackin in Omeath, after she made a statement of complaint, in which she outlined how the County Down native had repeatedly assaulted her over a number of hours on the weekend of the killing.

At the inquest held following the shooting, a jury returned a verdict of unlawful killing.

The GRA remembered Garda Golden in a poignant Tweet, posted this morning: