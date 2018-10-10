Garda appeal following theft of tools from van in Dundalk

Gardaí in Dundalk have made an appeal for information, after work tools worth around €1,700 were stolen from a van at Felda.

A man was working at the location when two males broke into his van and removed a number of tools.

The incident took place at around midday on Friday October 5.

Among the tools stolen were:

DiWalt grinder

DiWalt hammer drill

2 DiWalt batteries

Stihl consaw

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400 or the Garda Confidential Telephone number on 1800 666 111.