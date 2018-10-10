Crime
Garda appeal following theft of tools from van in Dundalk
Incident took place at Felda
Gardaí in Dundalk have made an appeal for information, after work tools worth around €1,700 were stolen from a van at Felda.
A man was working at the location when two males broke into his van and removed a number of tools.
The incident took place at around midday on Friday October 5.
Among the tools stolen were:
- DiWalt grinder
- DiWalt hammer drill
- 2 DiWalt batteries
- Stihl consaw
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400 or the Garda Confidential Telephone number on 1800 666 111.
