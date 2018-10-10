Planning
New extension planned for Bush Post Primary School in north Louth
Partial demolition of existing school among plans
New extension planned for Bush Post Primary School in north Louth
A planning application has been submitted to Louth County Council this week, seeking to develop a new two-storey extension to Bush Post Primary School in Riverstown, Dundalk.
The application was made today by Louth and Meath Education and Training Board and the development details include:
- a partial demolition of existing school including detached external store, permanent teaching structure and temporary teaching structures
- construction of new two storey extension which will include Home Economics, Science, Art and general classrooms along with Special Needs Unit, offices, toilets and ancillary stores
- extension to include roof mounted photovoltaic panels
- provision of new onsite ESB substation structure
- modifications to existing school elevation forming new general classroom space
- modifications to existing front boundary including width increase of both existing site entrances
- adjustment to existing bus set down to front of school
- reconfiguration of existing onsite parking and provision of new staff parking areas with onsite visitor set down and parking facilities
The application is at pre-validation stage at the moment and a decision is due on it by December 4 2018.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on