New extension planned for Bush Post Primary School in north Louth

Partial demolition of existing school among plans

A planning application has been submitted to Louth County Council this week, seeking to develop a new two-storey extension to Bush Post Primary School in Riverstown, Dundalk.

The application was made today by Louth and Meath Education and Training Board and the development details include:

  • a partial demolition of existing school including detached external store, permanent teaching structure and temporary teaching structures 
  • construction of new two storey extension which will include Home Economics, Science, Art and general classrooms along with Special Needs Unit, offices, toilets and ancillary stores
  • extension to include roof mounted photovoltaic panels
  • provision of new onsite ESB substation structure
  • modifications to existing school elevation forming new general classroom space 
  • modifications to existing front boundary including width increase of both existing site entrances 
  • adjustment to existing bus set down to front of school
  • reconfiguration of existing onsite parking and provision of new staff parking areas with onsite visitor set down and parking facilities

The application is at pre-validation stage at the moment and a decision is due on it by December 4 2018.