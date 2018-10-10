New extension planned for Bush Post Primary School in north Louth

A planning application has been submitted to Louth County Council this week, seeking to develop a new two-storey extension to Bush Post Primary School in Riverstown, Dundalk.

The application was made today by Louth and Meath Education and Training Board and the development details include:

a partial demolition of existing school including detached external store, permanent teaching structure and temporary teaching structures

construction of new two storey extension which will include Home Economics, Science, Art and general classrooms along with Special Needs Unit, offices, toilets and ancillary stores

extension to include roof mounted photovoltaic panels

provision of new onsite ESB substation structure

modifications to existing school elevation forming new general classroom space

modifications to existing front boundary including width increase of both existing site entrances

adjustment to existing bus set down to front of school

reconfiguration of existing onsite parking and provision of new staff parking areas with onsite visitor set down and parking facilities

The application is at pre-validation stage at the moment and a decision is due on it by December 4 2018.