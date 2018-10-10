Met Éireann issue orange weather warning for Louth

Met Éireann have issued an orange weather warning for Louth in advance of Storm Callum.

The weather warning is as follows:

"Strong winds associated with Storm Callum, coinciding with high spring tides will affect Ireland on Thursday night and Friday morning.

"Winds will be strongest overnight and early on Friday, gusting between 110 and 130 km/h at coasts.

"Valid from Thursday 11 October 2018 22:00 to Friday 12 October 2018 09:00"