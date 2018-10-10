Storm Callum
Met Éireann issue orange weather warning for Louth
Winds gusting between 110 and 130 km/h at coasts.
Met Éireann have issued an orange weather warning for Louth in advance of Storm Callum.
The weather warning is as follows:
"Strong winds associated with Storm Callum, coinciding with high spring tides will affect Ireland on Thursday night and Friday morning.
"Winds will be strongest overnight and early on Friday, gusting between 110 and 130 km/h at coasts.
"Valid from Thursday 11 October 2018 22:00 to Friday 12 October 2018 09:00"
Wind Warnings have been issued for Storm Callum for Thursday night and Friday morning.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 10, 2018
Orange level for coastal counties, Yellow level inland.
Warning info: https://t.co/b24grJkqcb#StormCallum pic.twitter.com/amkehhcOYS
