Tragedy of the S.S. Dundalk to feature on Nationwide this evening

Twenty lives were list when the S.S Dundalk was torpedoed on October 14 1918, just weeks before the end of World War 1.

There were just 12 survivors. Most of those who perished were local to Dundalk and the surrounding area.

There are a number of events this week to commemorate the sinking of the twin screw screamer.

