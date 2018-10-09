Dundalk students say “Keep me safe, phones can wait”

In above photo: Castletown Girls School launching their car sticker “ Keep Me Safe Phones Can Wait” last week.From Left Garda Kerri Byrne, Angela McCarthy RSA, Cllr John McGahon, Teachers Mairead Fearon and Aoife McMahon, Marion McNally, School Principal, Garda Bernard Keown and students Kayleigh Owens ,Jade Dollard,Caitlin Carroll and Dami Tinunu

On Friday last saw the launch of Castletown Girls’ School new road safety initiative. Each year for Road Safety Week the school tries to come up with a fun way to promote road safety among their students and wider school community.

This year saw the children design a car sticker to highlight the dangers of using a mobile phone whilst driving. Students from 4th, 5th and 6th class designed car stickers and Jade Dollard’s slogan ‘Keep me Safe, Phones can Wait’ and Kayleigh Owens’ art work were chosen for the final design.

Teachers Mairéad Fearon and Aoife McMahon over saw the project.

The school hopes that people will see the car sticker and perhaps think twice about texting or answering a call whilst driving.

It is a bright and eye-catching design with a clear message and one the school is very proud of.

To help launch the car sticker were local councillor John McGahon, RSA representative Angela McCarthy and local Gardaí.

There has been great interest in the stickers with lots sold already through the school and they hope to stock them in some local shops from next week.

If anyone is interested in supporting the road safety campaign by purchasing a sticker for €1 please contact the school directly.