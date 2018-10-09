Dundalk breastfeeding support group helps local mums

National Breastfeeding Week took place last week and to mark the occasion, members from a local mother to mother support group based in Dundalk, were invited to Áras an Uachtaráin to the annual “Latch On” breastfeeding morning, hosted by Sabine Higgins.

The purpose of the event was to raise awareness of low rates of breastfeeding in Ireland and to try to increase them by offering more supports to mothers.

The local mother to mother support group meets in the community centre in Tesco Extra in Dundalk every Wednesday from 10 am to 12 pm.

“The group has been running for nearly 10 years”, said breast feeding counsellor, Justyna Patton. “It started as a really small group”, she continued, “just support for breast feeding mums, but very quickly grew to a group where people come and have a chat.”

Above: Bhoomka with baby Benjamin, Syd, Emma with baby Aidan, Elizabeth with baby Riona, Aoife Lennon with baby Oige

“It's a mother to mother support group. We currently have four breast feeding counsellors and three trainers.”

One of the group's founders, Joanne Connolly, gave some insights into the types of supports the group offers mothers.

“Quite often mums come along in order to meet other mums”, says Joanne. “Some mums might come along with a problem, say they might be struggling in terms of sleep, or in terms of latch, or they may just want to get out of the house and meet other mums who have made similar choices.

Above: Sherin with Ilvesya, Bhoomka with baby Benjamin, Syd, Emma with baby Aidan, Elizabeth with baby Riona

“And then we find actually, often mums make lifelong friendships here, so you'll find that people come back. We've got some women here today who are back without their babies but they know other mums and are here to catch up”.

Justyna highlights the social aspect of the group saying, “some come back with consecutive children and they don't have any issues. They just like the social aspect of the group.”

Breastfeeding in the workplace

Justyna explained the changes in the workplace that help mothers continue with breastfeeding, should they wish, when they return to work.

“Currently the law in Ireland is that the work place has to provide a breastfeed pumping station in the workplace, up to 26 weeks. The employer is obliged to provide her space so she could pump, when she is away from the baby”

“After 26 weeks”, Justyna continues, “it's at the discretion of the employer to continue that or not. So a lot of mums would find employers are quite good and they would provide some sort of space, but it's still a work in progress.”

Joanne adds to this. “I would say also, sometimes it's not a big issue, because the amazing thing about breastfeeding is that after a certain amount of time, the mother's milk is regulated by the demand of the child.”

“So we do know”, Joanne continues, “that the WHO(World Health Organisation), suggests breastfeeding exclusively up to six months. And then after that we've got the intro of solids, other foods and of course the baby can drink water.”

The benefits of breastfeeding are many according to Joanne, including the bonding it encourages between a mother and her child.

Above: Joanne Connolly with baby Teagan and Sarah Lambe with baby Emily

“Breastfeeding can be a really nice catch up for mum and baby after they reunite or before they start the working day”, Joanne says.

“I suppose in that sense”, she continues, “there's probably myths out there that breastfeeding needs to stop once it's back to work, but I found myself, and many mums find, that it's actually a really nice way to reconnect at the end of the day or even at the start of the day.”

What works best for mum

The decision to move from breastfeeding to formula milk is totally up to a mother to decide says Justyna.

“It's really up to each mum to decide”, says Justyna. “So , if they go back to work, some mums introduce an extra bottle of formula. Some wouldn't. Some say 'water would be enough when I'm away'. Here all mothers are welcome”.

Justyna stressed that all mothers are welcome at the group. “The ones who partially breast feed, who combine formula and breast, everyone is welcome here at the group.”

“We try help them each reach their breastfeeding goal, what they want to achieve.”

Justyna adds to this, “I think we're here to support their journeys.

“I think in Ireland especially, a lot of mums maybe give up on breast feeding because support is not there, so we are here really to be that support net. So they can come, they can talk about issues, or just about parenting things.

For more info call into the group any Wednesday between 10 am and 12 pm.