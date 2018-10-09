Average house price in Dundalk in August €42k higher than 2017

The average house price in Dundalk in August 2018 was €41,917 more expensive than it was in August 2017. This is according to the Residential Property Price index released by the CSO today.

41 residential properties were legally transferred(executions) in August 2018, 16 fewer than July 2018.

The mean sale price of the houses legally transferred in August 2018 was €215,176.

The median sale price of executions in August was €225,000. This is useful information, as it is the "middle" price and it allows for outlying very high priced or very low priced properties.

The median price 12 months earlier in Dundalk was €157,000.

In County Louth, the mean sale price of executions in August was €190,887. This is €15,006 higher than 12 months previously.

The number of executions in Louth in August 2018 however, was 38 fewer than in August 2017.

The median price in Louth in August was €212,000 - €55,000 higher than the same month last year.