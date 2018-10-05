Louth IFA calls for support for potato growers on National Potato Day

Louth IFA Potato Chairman Brendan Lynch asked consumers to choose Irish potatoes ahead of other imported produce.

Making the comments as Bord Bia marks today 5 October as National Potato Day, Mr Lynch says that in addition to making a healthy food choice, they would also be supporting vital jobs in the rural economy.

He also asked the hotel and catering sectors to check that their suppliers are sourcing Irish produce.

The theme for this year’s National Potato Day organised by Bord Bia is “Imagine a world without potatoes”. The initiative calls on consumers to appreciate the role potatoes have worldwide in providing employment, nourishment and food security.

Promotional events will run around the country today, including farm visits and supermarket tastings organised by IFA members. The main event will be the first ever Rooster festival in Teagasc Oakpark,Co.Carlow.

Check www.potato.ie for more information on events, recipes and to find out about the health and nutritional benefits of potatoes.