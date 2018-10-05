Simon Communities report highlights lack of rentals available within HAP in Dundalk

Rents in Dundalk have increased by 27% since Rent Supplement (RS)/Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) limits were increased in Autumn 2016, according to the Simon Communities Locked Out of the Market study, published today.

In the study carried out from 14 to 16 August 2018, it found that there was an average of 38 homes to rent in Dundalk over the three days.

Of the 38 rental properties available, 19 (50%) were available to rent within RS/HAP limits.

While 50% is much higher than the national figure of 6% of properties being within RS/HAP limits, it is still seven fewer properties in Dundalk than the figure recorded in May 2018.

There was one property available to rent within RS/HAP limits in Dundalk for a single person across the three days of the study.

Two of the properties available to rent within RS/HAP limits were for a couple and seven properties were for a couple/one parent and one child.

There were 9 properties available to rent within RS/HAP limits for a couple/one parent and two children.