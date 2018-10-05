O Murchú alarmed at lack of resources for policing Dundalk and north Louth

Sinn Féin Cllr Ruairí O'Murchú has said that the lack of resources for policing Dundalk and North Louth, "while Gardaí should be preparing for Brexit in less than six months’ time", was “laid bare in a frank and shocking fashion” at the public meeting of the Joint Policing Committee in Carlingford on Tuesday night.

“Louth Garda’s Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan was “very forthright” in his assessment of the resources available to Gardaí in this area” Cllr. Ó Murchú said, “and highlighted, a number of times, the ‘deplorable’ state of Dromad Garda station on the border.”

The meeting, which was held in the Four Seasons Hotel, heard from CS Mangan about how he has been ‘forceful’ in his pleas to the Assistant Commissioner for more resources, including better Garda stations, and for more cars, particularly for the community policing units in Dundalk and Drogheda, which currently have none.

Cllr. Ó Murchú said:

“CS Mangan was articulate and very forthright in his assessment of the resources needed immediately for policing in Dundalk and North Louth.

"It was shocking to hear how he has been asking repeatedly for an upgrade for Dromad station, which he said is in a ‘deplorable’ state.

"In addition, he revealed that he has been involved in planning for policing post-Brexit, which he admitted will take a huge amount of resources.

“And on top of this, this is one of the busiest districts in policing terms in the State.”

Cllr Ó Murchú said “It is clear there are serious problems in this area and Garda management have to listen to what CS Mangan is saying.

"And more importantly, the government, who are framing the budget next week, have to give proper and realistic regard to the additional resources needed, not only for everyday policing – which is clearly suffering – but also to prepare adequately for Brexit.

Cllr Ó Murchú concluded by saying, “In the wider context, the government needs to ensure there is no intensification of customs and security checks at the border and for this to happen, the experts now widely agree, means the North has to stay within the customs union and the single market.”