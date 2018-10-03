GoCar confirm status with out of date tax disc on car in Dundalk

GoCar have confirmed this afternoon, that one of their cars parked in Dundalk has been disabled, due to the fact the the tax and insurance discs are out of date.

The car which is parked in the car park of the Clanbrassil Centre car park, is displaying a tax disc that expired at the end of June 2018, and an insurance disc that expired in April of this year.

The Dundalk Democrat contacted GoCar to understand the situation with the car.

A spokesperson for GoCar said they have "confirmed that the vehicle in question is both fully taxed and insured. Sometimes people will remove these discs from vehicles, which is most likely what has happened in this instance."

The spokesperson went on to say, "When GoCar are made aware that a vehicle has had a tax/insurance disc removed, they will disable the vehicle until the discs have been replaced.

"GoCar vehicles would not be made available to members without being properly taxed and insured."

The spokesperson concluded by saying, "GoCar have confirmed that this vehicle has been disabled, as per company policy, and will not be reactivated until these discs have been replaced."