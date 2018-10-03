Almac pharma plant on track to employ 100 people in Dundalk plant next year

The Almac Group, the global contract pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organisation, is pleased to announce the successful inspection of Almac Pharma Services (Ireland) at its European campus in Dundalk, Ireland, by the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA).

A spokesperson for the Almac Group explained that the news means that the company is "on track to employ about 100 people in Dundalk by 2019".

"The successful HPRA inspection means that the company is a step closer to being able to start operations within the next couple of months. Almac is still on track to employ around 100 by 2019 in Dundalk - it announced that was the plan when the company purchased the facility back in January 2017 and recruitment will take place in the coming months," the spokesperson said.

Almac Group previously confirmed that the premises secured in Dundalk as part of its ongoing global expansion strategy was successfully inspected by the HPRA in January 2018. This initial inspection provided Almac with the regulatory approvals to conduct QP certification of both clinical and commercial drug product from its European campus in Dundalk.

Since January, Almac has made an investment of £10 million to establish state-of-the-art analytical laboratories and commercial packaging suites to ensure current and future client needs within the European Union are met.

This recent inspection by the HPRA now enables Almac Pharma Services to support analysis of commercial drug product and provide flexible secondary labelling and packaging solutions for a wide range of finished pack presentations. Ian Markwell, VP of Quality, commented “We are extremely pleased with this inspection outcome. Not only does this illustrate the strength of our Global Quality Management System but provides assurance to our client partners that we meet all EU regulatory requirements.”



Graeme McBurney, Managing Director, Almac Pharma Services, commented: “This is a great achievement and reflects Almac’s commitment to provide our global client partners with an uninterrupted service provision and seamless access to the EU marketplace. Regardless of the outcome of Brexit negotiations, we look forward to providing best in class, bespoke packaging solutions, from this new European facility.”

