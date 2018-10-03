Willow Grove residents protest at Dundalk Municipal meeting

A number of residents from the Willow Grove estate in Dundalk, held a protest outside the town hall yesterday evening, where the Louth County Council Municipal District of Dundalk meeting took place.

The residents were protesting the worsening conditions of the roads within the estate.

Local community activist Oliver Morgan issued a statement last night, following the protest. In it, he shared the views of one resident, Mr Darren Murphy, regarding the situation.

In it Mr Morgan said, "It is absolutely scandalous that the excuse which is trotted out by the council management when they are challenged by the residents of Willow Grove about the deplorable condition of the estate's road surfaces is "Sorry, your estate hasn't been taken in charge yet, so there is nothing we can do about your potholes".

Morgan supported Darren Murphy's views, saying, "as has been pointed out by Mr Darren Murphy, a local resident, the council maintains the lighting and the fire hydrants, so how can these officials shirk their other legal responsibilities, primary among which is the "taking in charge" of the roads, footpaths and public spaces."

Oliver Morgan continued, "willow Grove was built and finished by a private developer over 40 years ago and it is totally unacceptable that the residents who are paying their taxes, property taxes and car tax are being subjected to this.

"I would be very interested in seeing a written opinion from senior counsel specialising in Local Government Law and Administration on this sorry saga.

Mr Morgan concluded, "Given that a plebiscite which was carried out in 2017 was overwhelmingly supported and a motion was subsequently adopted unanimously at a meeting of Dundalk Municipal District Committee I believe that the time has come for the residents to stop being given "the runaround" and prepare to take the legal route by appointing a firm of solicitors and seeking a senior counsel`s opinion with a view to issuing enforcement proceedings."