€38k capital grants for Louth youth projects announced

Four local youth projects in County Louth have been awarded €38k in funding, that will be used to fund small capital projects.

The funding is to come from the Department of Children and Youth Affairs, as part of a €1.74 million funding for 128 targeted staff-led youth projects and services across the country.

The grants approved support purchases of equipment and small scale projects, including the upgrade of bathrooms and kitchens in youth services.

Eligible local services were invited by their Education and Training Board (ETB) to apply for support.

The four youth projects in Louth to receive the funding are:

Dundalk Youth Centre - €18,263.88

Cox's Demesne, Dundalk Spy 2 Project - €5,578.42

Craobh Rua Community Youth Project Dundalk - €8,654.59

Southside Community Youth Project Drogheda - €5,809.29

Welcoming the news, Louth Fine Gael TD Fergus O'Dowd said, "My government colleague Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Katherine Zappone TD, informed me of the news this afternoon. This is really fantastic news for all involved."

Deputy O'Dowd continued, "The youth officers that helped formulate the applications alongside the LMETB must also be recognised and commended. Without proactive youth officers and volunteers none of this would be possible.

"This funding stream is made available to local youth services through invitations received by the local LMETB."

"Investing in our youth will pay dividends in the long run and improving the physical environment for our young people is key to increasing participation", the Louth TD concluded.