Louth gardaí make appeal for missing person

Gardaí at Drogheda, Co. Louth are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year old Alan Ryan who is missing since Saturday, 22nd September, 2018.

He was last seen at Greenhills, Drogheda at approximately 12.45p.m.

Alan is described as being of slim build with blue eyes and brown hair.

When last seen it is not know what Alan was wearing.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station 041 - 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.