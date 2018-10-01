Louth's Peter Fitzpatrick resigns from Fine Gael

Louth Fine Gael TD Peter Fitzpatrick has resigned from the Fine Gael party. In an statement released tonight, he said the following:

"A number of weeks ago I confirmed that I would not be seeking the Fine Gael nomination to stand in the next General Election.

"I have today informed the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party Chairman, Martin Heydon, that I have resigned as a member of the party and for the remainder of the current Dail I will represent the constituents of Louth and East Meath as an Independent TD. I will continue to represent the constituency with the same energy and commitment as before.

"The decision to resign from Fine Gael was a difficult decision to make. I have given 100% commitment during my time as a member of the party and have always been a team player.

"I backed the party when some very difficult decisions had to be taken, even when I did not agree with the party I always supported them. Unfortunately over the past 15 months I have not been given the same support from Fine Gael as I had given them. My views were not always listened to and I felt isolated within the party itself.

"As most people know my Constituency office is one of the busiest in the country, open 5 days a week and accessible to all regardless of party loyalty. For me one of the most rewarding aspects of being a TD is the interaction with the public, assisting them with issues and finding resolutions.

"After careful consideration and with the help and advice of my family, close friends and constituents I have decided that I would like to continue my career in politics and as a result it is my intention to stand as an independent candidate in the next general election.

"If re-elected I will continue to fight for the constituency of Louth and East Meath to ensure that we receive our fair share of resources, jobs and investment.

"It would be a great honour for me personally to continue to represent the people of Louth and East Meath and as an Independent voice I feel we can have a stronger voice in the Dail."