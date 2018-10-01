Politics
Louth's Peter Fitzpatrick resigns from Fine Gael
To run as independent in next general election
Louth Fine Gael TD Peter Fitzpatrick has resigned from the Fine Gael party. In an statement released tonight, he said the following:
"A number of weeks ago I confirmed that I would not be seeking the Fine Gael nomination to stand in the next General Election.
"I have today informed the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party Chairman, Martin Heydon, that I have resigned as a member of the party and for the remainder of the current Dail I will represent the constituents of Louth and East Meath as an Independent TD. I will continue to represent the constituency with the same energy and commitment as before.
"The decision to resign from Fine Gael was a difficult decision to make. I have given 100% commitment during my time as a member of the party and have always been a team player.
"I backed the party when some very difficult decisions had to be taken, even when I did not agree with the party I always supported them. Unfortunately over the past 15 months I have not been given the same support from Fine Gael as I had given them. My views were not always listened to and I felt isolated within the party itself.
"As most people know my Constituency office is one of the busiest in the country, open 5 days a week and accessible to all regardless of party loyalty. For me one of the most rewarding aspects of being a TD is the interaction with the public, assisting them with issues and finding resolutions.
"After careful consideration and with the help and advice of my family, close friends and constituents I have decided that I would like to continue my career in politics and as a result it is my intention to stand as an independent candidate in the next general election.
"If re-elected I will continue to fight for the constituency of Louth and East Meath to ensure that we receive our fair share of resources, jobs and investment.
"It would be a great honour for me personally to continue to represent the people of Louth and East Meath and as an Independent voice I feel we can have a stronger voice in the Dail."
