Louth homeless figures on the increase again

Homeless figures in Louth are on the increase again, following a slight drop in July.

Figures released yesterday by the Department of Housing, show that during the week of 20 – 26 August 2018, 125 people in Louth accessed local authority managed emergency accommodation.

This is an increase of seven on the previous month.

The only counties to record higher homeless numbers were, Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway.

The monthly homelessness report, places Louth in the North East region along with Monaghan and Cavan.

Monaghan recorded two homeless people in August, the same figure recorded in July. In Cavan, the number was five - an decrease of two on the previous month.