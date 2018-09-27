Breathnach 'delighted with confirmation of a respite service opening' in Dundalk

Fianna Fáil TD Declan Breathnach has welcomed confirmation that a respite service will open on Dublin Road, Dundalk for families in North Louth who have not had access to respite care for their loved ones and who had been left to cope alone.

“I have spoken in the Dáil many times on this issue", said Deputy Breathnach, "raising it with the Minister through topical issues and parliamentary questions.

"We have finally some good news. Following a meeting last Friday morning with the Head of Disability Services for HSE CHO8 which meeting was attended by local political representatives, and parents including the Dundalk Parents & Friends of the Intellectually Disabled organisation, a promise and commitment was made on behalf of the HSE that a respite service would be operational by mid-October.

“It has been confirmed to me today that arrangements are now in place to have a respite facility opened by mid-October located at Dublin Road, Dundalk.”

“It is important to note however, that this is an interim measure to provide a much needed respite service for the families of North Louth from now until Christmas, and that negotiations are on-going regarding getting a permanent solution to the respite crisis going forward.

"HSE funding available is still way short of service costs and negotiations are on-going to keep the service opened long-term.

"I will be maintaining pressure on the HSE to follow through on commitments to have a permanent solution put in place for these families", Deputy Breathnach concluded.