Rate of rent increases in Louth among highest in country

The standardised average rent in Louth is now €983 per month, up from €905 in 2017, according to the Residential Tenancies Board(RTB) Q2 Rent Index, which has just been released.

This is an 8.5% increase on the year before, which is a faster rate of increase than the national growth rate of 7.6%.

The only counties to record higher increases are Dublin. Limerick, Westmeath and Monaghan.

Monaghan recorded a 9.1% increase in average rents in the county since 2017.

Looking into the Louth standardised average rents in a little more detail, the Index shows that the standardised average rent in Dundalk area is now €1037.06.

In the Dundalk Carlingford electoral area it is €865.98, while in Ardee it is €900.40 and €1046.63 in Drogheda.

The RTB Rent Index is the most accurate and authoritative rent report of its kind on the private accommodation sector in Ireland, as it is based on actual data from all new tenancy agreements registered with the RTB nationally in Q4 this year.

The RTB's role is to:

Regulate the rental sector;

Provide information to tenants and landlords;

Maintain a national register of tenancies;

Resolve disputes between tenants and landlords;

Conduct research and provide information to inform policy.

All private residential landlords and Approved Housing Bodies are obliged to register their tenancies with the Residential Tenancies Board, a public register is available on their website.

The registration of tenancies is a key part of regulating and supporting the sector and ensuring landlords and tenants are aware of their rights and responsibilities.