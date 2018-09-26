Boxing stars
Boxers Carl Frampton and Paddy Barnes stop by Fitzpatrick's Bar & Restaurant
Dynamic Duo
Carl Frampton and Paddy Barnes stop by Fitzpatrick's Bar & Restaurant
Local hostelry Fitzpatrick's Bar and Restaurant were paid a very special visit last Sunday, as Ireland's two best boxers - Carl Frampton and Paddy Barnes stopped by for a bite to eat.
The two top fighters visited the Jenkinstown establishment for Sunday lunch, and, according to Fitzpatrick's Facebook page - they loved it!
Let's hope they didn't eat two much and then spent the afternoon out for the count!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on