PICTURES: Stunning period-style manor near Ardee is fit for a Lord or Lady

Fresh to the local property market comes this impressive ten-bedroom and ten bathroom modern period-style home sitting on 13 acres of sweeping landscape near Ardee in Co Louth.

Estate agents Collier International state that 'Mountrush' was based on renowned property Tinakilly House in Co Wicklow.

"Mountrush was meticulously designed and built offering many period style features including; sash windows with shutters, ornate plasterwork ceilings, parquet wooden floors and marble chimney pieces", Collier's state.

"The accommodation is well laid out with formal west south facing reception rooms and an impressive, large kitchen / dining room. There are 10 bedrooms in all over the first and second floors and ancillary rooms for storage and or office use etc.

"On the top floor is a self-contained unit complete with kitchen bedroom and living room. All the rooms have been designed with large sash windows to take full advantage of the panoramic views of the verdant countryside."

The property also has an advantageous BER A3 rating and benefits from the installation of a modern plumbing and wiring system and geothermal heating. There is a built in vacuum system and a heat and air recovery system in place.

Mountrush in total sits on approx. 13 acres of farmland, 8 acres of which has been fenced for grazing with the remaining five aces in beautifully landscaped garden and lawn surrounding the house. The property is approached via a long-tree lined private driveway.

Ardee is a five-minute drive from the property with Dundalk within easy distance.