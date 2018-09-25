RSA

WATCH: Dundalk IT students talk about roadside drug testing

Road Safety

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie

WATCH: Dundalk IT students talk about roadside drug testing

WATCH: Dundalk IT students talk about roadside drug testing

A new online video from the RSA (Road Safety Authority) Ireland, spoke to a number of students at Dundalk IT about how gardai can now test motorists for drugs at the roadside.

Check out the video below.