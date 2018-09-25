Cinematic homage to Dundalk's Peter Rice to feature at IFI Documentary Festival

The late Peter Rice from Castle Road in Dundalk, "one of the most distinguished engineers of the late 20th century", is set to feature in this year's IFI Documentary Festival in Dublin.

Directed by Marcus Robinson, the documentary traces Rice’s "extraordinary life and career, from his Dundalk childhood to his work on the Sydney Opera House, The Pompidou Centre and the Lloyd’s building, to his untimely death in 1992."

Peter Rice grew up in Castle Road in Dundalk, and spent much of his childhood between Dundalk, Gyles Quay and Inniskeen.

A structural engineer of great renown, in 1992 he was the second engineer to be awarded the Royal Gold Medal for Architecture by the Royal Institute of British Architects.

In the documentary, Marcus Robinson "uses stunning time-lapse photography and revealing interviews to tell the story of a genius who stood in the shadow of architectural icons. Until now."

An Engineer Imagines screens at the IFI Documentary Festival this Friday 28 September at 8 pm.

