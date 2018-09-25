Cherish the Ladies in Dundalk this weekend

Cherish The Ladies, an Irish traditional music and dance troupe based in America, are set to grace the stage of the Oriel Centre at Dundalk Gaol, for what promises to be a rip roaring night.

Lead by All-Ireland flute and whistle champion Joanie Madden, they have just finished 5 gigs around Ireland, where they received standing ovation after standing ovation.

Appearing with The Ladies in Dundalk Gaol this weekend, is 5 time World Champion Step Dancer, David Geaney, and Canadian step dancing champion and Chieftain alumni, Nathan Pilatzke

They return to celebrate the launch of their new album ''Heart of the Home''.

Tickets, are €25 and are available in the Oriel Centre.

For further information phone the Oriel Centre on 042 9328887.