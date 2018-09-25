'Serious concerns' for 180 jobs in Dundalk

Serious concerns are growing in Dundalk, surrounding the future of around 180 jobs, at The Authentic Food Company, after workers revealed they are in the dark about the future of the plant.

The worries have been highlighted by local councillors Ruairi O Murchu and Anne Campbell, who, on Friday, met with some of the staff.

Following that meeting, the Dundalk South councillors briefed Sinn Fein TD Gerry Adams about the matter and Mr Adams has written to the managing director of The Authentic Food Company, Nik Basran.

The Authentic Food Company, which is headquartered in Manchester, took over the Dundalk factory in February 2015.

Cllr O’Murchu said: “Anne and I were approached by staff from the site and met with them at the Sinn Fein office.

“It was clear from what we were told that there are serious concerns about the future of the factory, which employs 180 people on a full-time basis, in addition to a number of temporary staff.

“Staff have told us that the raw materials orders have stopped and there doesn't seem to be any more coming in. There is a lot of uncertainty and worry about what's going to happen.”

Cllr Campbell said no-one at the factory seems to know what's going to happen.

“The staff said that local management seems to be in the dark about the coming weeks”, said Cllr Campbell, “and our TD has written to the boss of the Authentic Food Company to ask him to reassure staff about their future.

“We will continue to liaise with staff in the days ahead to ensure that they know what is happening”, said Cllr Campbell.

The Dundalk Democrat contacted The Authentic Food Company to find out more about the concerns of the staff.

A spokesperson for The Authentic Food Company said: “We operate in an increasingly challenging environment.

“As a result, we are currently reviewing operations at one of our sites and will update colleagues in due course.”