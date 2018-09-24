Average house price in Louth rises 7.7% in last 12 months

The price of the average three-bed semi in County Louth rose by 7.7% in the last 12 months according to a national survey carried out by Real Estate Alliance.

Overall, prices throughout the county remained stable at €210,000 between June and September, the survey found.

“Affordable three-bed semi-detached homes are in short supply,” according to Michael Gunne of REA Gunne Property, Dundalk.

He reports that the price of the average three-bed semi in the town has also remained stable at €190,000.

The REA Average House Price Survey concentrates on the actual sale price of Ireland's typical stock home, the three-bed semi, giving an up-to-date picture of the second-hand property market in towns and cities countrywide to the close of last week.

The average semi-detached house nationally now costs €234,824, the Q3 REA Average House Price Survey has found – a rise of 1% on the Q2 2018 figure of €232,441.