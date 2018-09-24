St Louis Secondary in Dundalk chosen to participate in Step Up Project

St Louis secondary school in Dundalk has been chosen as one of nine schools from across the country chosen to participate in a school improvement programme.

Welcoming the announcement, Louth Fine Gael TD, Fergus O'Dowd said, "The programme is due to take place over the coming year and will focus on supporting the school to "Step Up" on the delivery of the new junior cycle programme.

"The school will be provided with additional resources to implement the project."

He continued, "Teachers from each of the nine schools chosen will participate in an opening seminar in Athlone today where they will collaborate to develop their thinking around the Step Up Project and work with members of JCT and the Inspectorate to refine their Step Up Project plan for the year ahead.

"This is a hugely positive step in looking at how we can best implement the Framework for the Junior Cycle, which we hope will have a positive knock on effect for students throughout the country.

"I wish the faculty and students the very best for the coming year and look forward to it's findings", Deputy O'Dowd concluded.