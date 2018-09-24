Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 24 September 2018

The death has occurred of Allister MacNeill of Mill Street., Dundalk, Louth / Clones, Monaghan

Peacefully in the Louth County Hospital, 21st September 2018.

Alastair, beloved husband of the late Aggie, dear father of Ciaran, grandfather of Conor, Luke, Logan, Jess and Damien, and brother of Eileen, Paul, Oliver, and the late Hugh, Donal, Seamus, Pat, Nancy and Nuala, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geough's Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 12 noon until 4pm on Sunday. Removal on Monday morning to St. Patrick’s Cathedral, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery, Clones.

May he Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Oliver Matthews of Mosstown , Dunleer, Louth

Peacefully at home. Oliver, beloved husband of the late Olive (née Coyle) and loving father of Sandra, Olivia, Paula, Majella and Michael.

Predeceased by his daughters Regina and Linda, sadly missed by his son, daughters, brothers Fintan, Fr. Jimmy, Cyril, Paddy, Liam and Kieran, sisters Angela (Lee), Marie (Boylan), Ceilia (Traynor), Geraldine (Mc Dermott) and good friend Anne (Dunne), sons-in-law Philip, Brian and Damian, grandchildren Ailbhe, Caoimhe, Lorcan, Clodagh, Dearbhla, Sorcha and Fionn, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode A92 PW54) from 5pm until 9pm on Sunday and from 2pm until 9pm on Monday.

Removal on Tuesday morning to Saint Brigid's Church, Dunleer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mosstown Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations,if desired, in lieu to Palliative Care Team, Dochas Centre, Drogheda.

House private on Tuesday morning please

May he Rest in Peace